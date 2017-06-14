.com | DRC seeks joint Chinese-Spanish offer to build dam
The Democratic Republic of Congo said Tuesday it has asked Chinese and Spanish bidders of a colossal dam project to join forces and submit a joint bid. The request will further delay the huge project, known as Inga 3, that has been planned for around 30 years.
