.com | Congolese threaten to disrupt Zuma, Kabila meeting in Pretoria

Pretoria Members of the Congolese community in South Africa are threatening to disrupt a state visit by President Joseph Kabila because, they say, he is no longer legally in power in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kabila is set to meet with President Jacob Zuma at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Sunday as part of the 10th session of the South Africa-Democratic Republic of Congo Bi-National Commission, which deals with bilateral and economic relations between the two countries.

