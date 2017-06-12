Circulating vaccine-derived polioviru...

Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 - Democratic Republic of the Congo

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo , two separate circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2s have been confirmed. The first cVDPV2 strain has been isolated from two acute flaccid paralysis cases from two districts in Haut-Lomami province, with onset of paralysis on 20 February and 8 March 2017.

Chicago, IL

