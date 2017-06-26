Canada urged direct women's aid to sm...

Canada urged direct women's aid to small, grassroots groups

Faida Mwangilwa is vetting 78 applications for 26 projects that will direct cash to women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where poverty and rape as a weapon of war have created no shortage of need. The grants she gives out will be small, in the hundreds of dollars - not thousands or millions.

Chicago, IL

