By 2030, India's population to rise to 1.51 billion

The world's population will rise to 11.2 billion by 2100 from the current 7.6 billion, latest projections put out by the UN population division suggest. A billion have been added since 2005, and another billion are likely to be added by 2030 according to this forecast.

Chicago, IL

