Bakr and Gendy qualify to quarter finals in AFBC

18 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Gendy managed to win in the 16th round against a Moroccan player in the 64kg class, and Bakr made it to the quarter finals after beating the champion of Uganda in the 16th round of the 75kg group. Fellow Egyptian Hesham Yehya was knocked out of the tournament after losing to a Moroccan player in the 16th round of the 60kg weight class.

