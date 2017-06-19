African Boxing Championships - Press ...

African Boxing Championships - Press image courtesy AIBA official website.

12 hrs ago

Abdin won in the semi-final of the 75kg weight class with a knockout against his Kenyan competitor, while Islam qualified for the final of the 64kg weight class after beating the Congolese contestant. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Walid Said lost to Mauritian Merven Clair in the semifinals of 69kg class, and Yousri Rezk lost to Fosso Arsene, the Cameroonian boxer, in the semifinals of the 91kg class, scoring each of them a bronze medal in the tournament.

Chicago, IL

