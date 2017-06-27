Aaaaaaabigjpg 670x305
Boxing enthusiast and philanthropist Sam Buchanan poses with the Bombers after their return from the African Confederation Boxing Championships in Congo Brazzaville, at Lugogo. Photo by Michael Nsubuga The Bombers have promised to work harder to bring more glory to the country after collecting 3 medals from the African Confederation Boxing Championships in Congo Brazzaville.
