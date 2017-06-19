3 dead in eastern DR Congo clashes

Saturday Jun 17

A soldier and 12 militants were killed in clashes in DR Congo's restive eastern North-Kivu province, the army said. "Twelve Mai-Mai and an officer from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo died in fighting that lasted nearly all of yesterday for control of the Kabasha area," army spokesman Lieutenant Jules Tshikudi told AFP.

