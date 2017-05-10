You Can Debate Franklin Graham on Mar...

You Can Debate Franklin Graham on Martyrs, But Not the World's Persecution Problem

Franklin Graham condemned the "Christian genocide" that's killing "over 100,000 a year because of their faith in Christ" at a Washington, D.C., gathering of persecuted believers and their advocates from 130 countries. "I am sure the number of Christians who are in prison or martyred each year would stagger our mind if we really knew what the total number really was," Graham told the opening session of the inaugural World Summit in Defense of Christians, reports Religion News Service.

Chicago, IL

