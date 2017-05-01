Visual artists demand 'fair' share of sales

Kenojuak Ashevak while drawing in the litho-shop of West Baffin Eskimo Co-operative Photo courtesy: Ansgar Walk / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 2.5 Geneva: When Canadian Inuit artist Kenojuak Ashevak sold her print "Enchanted Owl" in 1960, she pocketed $24, but when the piece was resold at auction in 2001 for nearly $59,000, she received nothing. That is because Canada does not recognise a resale right for visual artists, which in some other countries guarantees them a small percentage of proceeds from secondary sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.