UN to honour two Ghanaian peacekeepers posthumously
Two fallen peacekeepers from Ghana will be honoured at the United Nations Headquarters on Wednesday, 24 May, to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will lay a wreath to honour all fallen peacekeepers and will preside over a ceremony at which the Dag Hammarskjold Medal will be awarded posthumously to 117 military, police and civilian personnel who lost their lives while serving in peacekeeping operations during 2016.
