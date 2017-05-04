UN Security Council Calls For Swift I...

UN Security Council Calls For Swift Implementation Of Power Transfer Deal In DRC

1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

UNITED NATIONS, May 5 -- The UN Security Council on Thursday called upon all parties concerned to carry out a peace accord signed in December 2016 in an effective, swift and timely manner for "a peaceful transfer of power" in the Republic of Congo , China's Xinhua news agency reported. "The members of the Security Council expressed their concern at the challenges facing the implementation of the Dec 31 last year's agreement, they noted that the signatories of the agreement were unable to reach a consensus on the special arrangements of the agreement signed on 27 April by some, but not all, of the signatories of the agreement," the council said in a press statement issued here.

Chicago, IL

