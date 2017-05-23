UN questions DR Congo probe of expert...

UN questions DR Congo probe of experts' murder

22 hrs ago Read more: India.com

The United Nations has raised questions about the Democratic Republic of Congo's probe of the murder of two UN experts investigating mass graves, saying it appeared to have been done in haste. Congolese authorities on Saturday said they had completed a 10-week investigation and that two men will face trial for the murders of American Michael Sharp and Swedish-Chilean Zaida Catalan in central Kasai province.

Chicago, IL

