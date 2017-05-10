U.S. Embassy awards Women of Courage in Romania

The U.S. Embassy in Romania offered the Women of Courage 2017 awards to Simona Voicescu, Alina Tuca, Violeta Dascalu, Sabina Fati, and Letitia Coriu. The embassy recognized four Romanian women of Courage, in addition to their International Woman of Courage nominee for 2017, Simona Voicescu.

