Two men to face trial in Congo murder...

Two men to face trial in Congo murder of UN investigators

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

KINSHASA: A military prosecutor in Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday that two men would soon face trial for the murder of two U.N. investigators and denied that Congolese forces were implicated in the crime. U.N. investigators Michael Sharp, an American, and Zaida Catalan, a Swede, were killed in March in central Congo's Kasai region, where hundreds have died since last July in an insurrection against the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC