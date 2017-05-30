Terrorism requires unified response: ...

Terrorism requires unified response: Italian President

Rome, May 26 Italy's President Sergio Mattarella said terrorism poses a threat to the world that requires a "unanimous" response and Europe and Africa must cooperate to fight the scourge. Addressing the annual Africa Day at Italy's Foreign Ministry here on Thursday, Mattarella stated: "Ethnic and religious extremism have become such a widespread challenges that they require truly unanimous responses."

Chicago, IL

