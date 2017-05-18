South Sudan: UN report exposes human ...

South Sudan: UN report exposes human rights violations against civilians in Yei

Two refugee children who have arrived in Democratic Republic of the Congo with a group of more than 400 other refugees from the region around Yei in South Sudan. Photo: UNHCR/Andreas Kirchof 19 May 2017 – A United Nations report has documented human rights violations and abuses against civilians that may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity, in what used to be a peaceful multi-ethnic town in South Sudan.

Chicago, IL

