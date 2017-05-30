Since Trump Took Office, the Number of Refugees Arriving in Arizona, U.S. Has Plummeted
Arizona has historically taken in more refugees than all but just a handful of other states, despite the efforts of Governor Doug Ducey and other Republican lawmakers to change that. But the number of refugees being resettled here has dropped dramatically since Donald Trump became president, even though we're currently in the midst of a global humanitarian crisis .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC