Since Trump Took Office, the Number o...

Since Trump Took Office, the Number of Refugees Arriving in Arizona, U.S. Has Plummeted

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Phoenix New Times

Arizona has historically taken in more refugees than all but just a handful of other states, despite the efforts of Governor Doug Ducey and other Republican lawmakers to change that. But the number of refugees being resettled here has dropped dramatically since Donald Trump became president, even though we're currently in the midst of a global humanitarian crisis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC