Over 70 escape in second Congo prison break

More than 70 inmates broke out of a prison in southwestern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, a local activist and a national deputy said, two days after thousands escaped from the capital's main penitentiary. Prison breaks are relatively common in Congo, but the latest series of large-scale escapes points to deepening disorder in the wake of President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down from power after his mandate ended in December.

