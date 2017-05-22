Over 70 escape in second Congo prison...

Over 70 escape in second Congo prison break

Friday May 19

More than 70 inmates broke out of a prison in southwestern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, a local activist and a national deputy said, two days after thousands escaped from the capital's main penitentiary. Prison breaks are relatively common in Congo, but the latest series of large-scale escapes points to deepening disorder in the wake of President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down from power after his mandate ended in December.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,180 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,990

