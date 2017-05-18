Norwegian Man Freed From DRC Jail

Norwegian Man Freed From DRC Jail

Wednesday

A man who was sentenced to life in prison for murder and espionage in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been freed and has returned to Norway, Norwegian newspaper Verden Gang reported Wednesday. Joshua French, who has dual British and Norwegian citizenship, was serving a life sentence after he and a fellow Norwegian, Tjostolv Moland, were convicted of murdering their driver in Congo in 2009 and spying for Norway - charges they both denied.

Chicago, IL

