News at a glance

In science news around the world, Ebola resurfaces in a remote part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India's top biotechnology regulator declares a transgenic mustard plant "safe for consumption," and a Republican push to kill an Obama-era rule restricting methane emissions from the oil and gas industry fails in the U.S. Senate. Also, a Chinese-born physicist who faced charges of attempting to transfer proprietary technology to China sues the Federal Bureau of Investigation, alleging racial profiling.

