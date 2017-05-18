News at a glance
In science news around the world, Ebola resurfaces in a remote part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India's top biotechnology regulator declares a transgenic mustard plant "safe for consumption," and a Republican push to kill an Obama-era rule restricting methane emissions from the oil and gas industry fails in the U.S. Senate. Also, a Chinese-born physicist who faced charges of attempting to transfer proprietary technology to China sues the Federal Bureau of Investigation, alleging racial profiling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC