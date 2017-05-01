Mystery in Malaga: Who are Nets spying?

Mystery in Malaga: Who are Nets spying?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Nets Daily

It's one of the truisms of trying to track who an NBA team is interested in when it sends scouts to a game. Is someone on the home team, the visitors, a draft prospect or a free agent, all of the above? And what if they go twice?? That's the quandary Enrique Miranda, a Spanish journalist from Malaga, finds himself in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,125 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC