Monument Announces RSU Grants

Monument Mining Limited announces it has granted an aggregate of 20,843,666 restricted share units to its directors, officers and employees pursuant to its RSU plan. The RSU plan was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM held on December 15, 2016 and subsequently by the TSX Venture Exchange.

