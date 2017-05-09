Manhunt For African Warlord Joseph Kony Ends

The mission, led by United States and Uganda military forces, also known as the "African Union Regional Task Force ," began in 2013 after the deployment of 360 troops to Central African Republic in response to Kony's heinous crimes across the region. Since 2011, armed U.S. forces provided intelligence and logistics support, at the cost of about $780 million, according to Pentagon spokesperson Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.