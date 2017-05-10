IMF chief proposes visit to Congo ami...

IMF chief proposes visit to Congo amid economic slump

May 11 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde has written to Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila to propose a visit from IMF officials amid a deepening economic crisis, the finance minister said on Thursday. The rare move by the IMF's top official to outline such a proposal directly to a head of state underscores concerns about rapid currency depreciation, low foreign reserves, violent political upheaval and a dire need for cash.

