Fourth death recorded in latest Ebola outbreak in Congo

A fourth person has died in an Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokesman from the World Health Organisation said on Monday. Since the WHO declared the outbreak on May 12 in north-eastern Bas-Uele province, 37 suspected cases are being monitored, WHO's Eugene Kabambi said.

