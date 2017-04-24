First Cobalt to Acquire 70% Interest ...

First Cobalt to Acquire 70% Interest in 190 Square Kilometres in the DR Congo

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: World News Report

First Cobalt Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive letter of intent with an associate of Madini Minerals , to form a strategic alliance and earn a controlling interest over seven prospective copper-cobalt exploration properties covering 190 square kilometres in the Democratic Republic of the Congo . Properties represent substantial land package totaling 190 km2 on the Central African Copperbelt in Katanga, DRC, all with known surface mineralization " I am very pleased to be partnering with Madini in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,688,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC