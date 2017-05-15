First Cobalt Announces Dual Listing on the OTCQB Marketplace
First Cobalt Corp. is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Marketplace under the symbol "FTSSF." First Cobalt's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FCC".
