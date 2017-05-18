Experts race against clock to quell E...

Experts race against clock to quell Ebola outbreak in remote DR Congo province a " UN

Representatives of the Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo , WHO and UNICEF arrive at Likati, the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak . Photo: WHO African Region 18 May 2017 – A race against the clock has begun to contain an outbreak of Ebola in a remote northern area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo the United Nations World Health Organization said today.

