Even more food diversity on menu for Salt Lake City's Living Traditions Festival

The Salt Lake Tribune) Cathy Tshilombo, owner of Mama Africa Kitoko, seen here in 2015, will serve foods from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, during the 2017 Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake Tribune) Cathy Tshilombo, owner of Mama Africa Kitoko, seen here in 2015, will serve foods from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, during the 2017 Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.