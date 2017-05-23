EU to impose sanctions on more Congo officials - diplomats
The European Union is poised to impose sanctions against more Congolese officials, sources in Brussels said, amid worsening violence in the resource-rich country since President Joseph Kabila overstayed his mandate and pushed back elections. One source said the EU will add nine names to its Congo blacklist of people subjected to asset freezes and travel bans.
