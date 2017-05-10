Ebola virus disease - " Democratic Re...

Ebola virus disease - " Democratic Republic of the Congo - " Disease outbreak news

On 9 May 2017, WHO was informed of a cluster of undiagnosed illness and deaths including haemorrhagic symptoms in Likati Health Zone, Bas Uele Province in the north of the Democratic Republic of the Congo , bordering Central African Republic. Since 22 April, nine cases including three deaths have been reported.

Chicago, IL


