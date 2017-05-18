Ebola outbreak in the Congo, tuberculosis drug resistance in Russia and GM mustard seeds in India

Fresh momentum for particle physics CERN, Europe's particle physics laboratory, inaugurated its latest linear accelerator on 9 May. The 90-metre-long Linac 4 will produce particles with 3 times the energy possible with its 39-year-old predecessor. Once fully tested, the new accelerator will allow an upgraded version of the Large Hadron Collider to collect experimental data at a much higher rate from 2021.

