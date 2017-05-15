Ebola outbreak declared in Democratic...

Ebola outbreak declared in Democratic Republic of the Congo

A new Ebola outbreak has been declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo, one year after the end of the epidemic in West Africa that killed 11,000 people. The World Health Organisation confirmed two cases of the deadly virus in the east African nation and is investigating another 17 suspected cases.

