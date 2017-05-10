Ebola in the DR Congo: Challenges to medical logistics
The isolation of the Northeast area of a a the Democratic Republic of the Congo affected by Ebola poses a considerable logistical challenge to the deployment of medical aid but also acts as a natural barrier limiting the progression of the highly contagious disease. The authorities said on Friday that the country was facing its eighth epidemic of Ebola since the discovery of this virus on its soil in 1976.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC