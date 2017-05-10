Ebola in the DR Congo: Challenges to ...

Ebola in the DR Congo: Challenges to medical logistics

The isolation of the Northeast area of a a the Democratic Republic of the Congo affected by Ebola poses a considerable logistical challenge to the deployment of medical aid but also acts as a natural barrier limiting the progression of the highly contagious disease. The authorities said on Friday that the country was facing its eighth epidemic of Ebola since the discovery of this virus on its soil in 1976.

Chicago, IL

