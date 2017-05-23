DRC Attorney General Investigates For...

DRC Attorney General Investigates Former Minister for Alleged Militia Links

The attorney general of the Democratic Republic of the Congo opened an investigation Tuesday into a former government minister's alleged sponsorship of militia violence in the Kasai region. The move follows a newspaper report that two slain U.N. experts were probing the former minister's involvement.

