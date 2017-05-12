DR Congo confirms Ebola epidemic in n...

DR Congo confirms Ebola epidemic in northern region

The health ministry of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday confirmed the outbreak of an Ebola epidemic in its northern region. Minister of Public Health Oly Ilunga Kalenga has informed the World Health Organization of the "outbreak of an Ebola virus epidemic" in the northern province of Bas-Uele.

