DR Congo: 400,000 children in Greater Kasai at risk of severe acute malnutrition, UNICEF warns

On May 19th, 2017, a child suufering from malnutrition is awaiting treatment in a health center in the province of Kasai Orientale in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a region plagued by conflict between the militia of the traditional leader Kamuina Nsapu and the Government Armed Forces. © UNICEF/UN064921 24 May 2017 – Deteriorating security conditions have severely disrupted life-saving interventions for children in Greater Kasai in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in recent months, putting an estimated 400,000 children at risk of severe acute malnutrition, the United Nations Children's Fund has said.

