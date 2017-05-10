Decline in earnings expected

Read more: Iol.co.za

Wilderness Holdings was expecting a decline in earnings for the year to end February as a result of unrealised losses resulting from translation of the company's foreign currency position, it said on Tuesday in a trading update. Wilderness is operating some 45 safari camps and lodges, and 10 scheduled overland safaris in Botswana, Congo [Brazzaville], Kenya, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Chicago, IL

