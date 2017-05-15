Congo-Kinshasa: Don't Look Away Now -...

Congo-Kinshasa: Don't Look Away Now - There Is a Crisis

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The combination of local conflicts and a national level crisis makes each more dangerous than they would be in isolation. Recent months in the Democratic Republic of Congo have seen border incursions by rebels, decapitation of police, civilian massacres, and the collapse of talks aimed at overcoming the country's political impasse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC