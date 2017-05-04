Conflict Minerals Disclosure New SEC Guidance
On April 7, 2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Corporate Finance indicated that it will not recommend enforcement of the conflict minerals source and chain of custody due diligence, independent audit and Conflict Minerals Report requirements set forth in Item 1.01 of Form SD. The Division's newly-adopted stance is a reaction to the April 3, 2017 decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reaffirming its prior holding regarding the constitutionality of Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank Act, which serves as the impetus for the conflict minerals rules.
