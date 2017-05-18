.com | 'Several dangerous criminals' ...

.com | 'Several dangerous criminals' on the run after DRC prison break

19 min ago

Rebels from an outlawed political-religious group staged a daring attack Kinshasa's central prison, breaking out their leader and other prisoners, with at least eight people killed and scores still missing. The pre-dawn attack was carried out by a secessionist rebel group which rejects the authority of President Joseph Kabila's government and wants to set up a parallel state in the west of the country.

Chicago, IL

