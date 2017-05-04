.com | DRC bishops urge opposition supremo's return

.com | DRC bishops urge opposition su...

Democratic Republic of Congo's influential Catholic bishops have urged authorities to allow prominent opposition politician Moise Katumbi to return from exile, calling his criminal conviction a "farce". In a confidential report seen by AFP on Wednesday, the Congolese Episcopal Conference demanded that the government reverse its orders for Katumbi - who has set his eyes on the presidency - to be immediately arrested if he returns from abroad.

