ASU's Arntzen on Ebola Outbreak: Promising Drugs Lead the Charge on a Devastating Disease
A new Ebola outbreak in remote areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has some public health officials on guard for larger outbreaks to come, but Arizona State University's Charles Arntzen, who played a crucial role in development of the Ebola therapeutic drug called ZMapp, says the current outbreak is small and there are a number of fledgling drugs that can be used to fight it and vaccinate the people in surrounding areas. A: The strain in the outbreak is the Zaire strain.
