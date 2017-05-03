Assault on women's rights

Saudi Arabia has been buying its way into international meetings; and as it currently stands, should have no place in shaping the world order, writes Azad Essa. It's triggered outrage among feminists, human rights activists and pretty much everyone on social media that Saudi Arabia, a country that doesn't allow women to drive or travel abroad without the consent of either their husband, father or male relative, has been been elected to the UN women's rights commission.

