All but two countries are in the Pari...

All but two countries are in the Paris climate agreement. The U.S. could be the third.

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

One of Donald Trump's prominent campaign promises - to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, a 2015 U.N. accord that aims to combat climate change - may soon become reality. The move, which senior officials have said could come as early as this week, would be one of several Obama-era environmental milestones that Trump has dismantled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC