AIBA postpones Africa Boxing Championship
Following instructions from global amateur boxing body AIBA, the Africa Boxing Championships have been delayed by two weeks as improvement of the facilities at the venue of the competition go on. African Confederation Boxing Championships' Elite Championships for both men and women was due to roll off this weekend in Congo-Brazzaville with the national boxing team, The Bombers, expected fly out Friday.
