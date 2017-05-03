Africa: As Oil Prices Dip, African Co...

Africa: As Oil Prices Dip, African Countries Spend Less on Military

African military expenditures have finally slowed down after more than a decade of steady increases, according to a new report on global defense spending. The main reason, the report found, is a drop in oil prices.

