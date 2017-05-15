'500 people killed' in DR Congo's Kas...

'500 people killed' in DR Congo's Kasai in five months

More than 500 people have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's central Kasai province in the past five months, according to police, in an area that has seen fighting between security forces and members of a local armed group. Among the dead were 39 soldiers, 85 police officers and about 390 rebels, national police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu told the DPA news agency on Monday.

